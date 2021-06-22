Cope West 21: Training in the Tropics

U.S. Air Force Capt. Spencer "Boca" Rhoton, 13th Fighter Squadron pilot, taxis from a partial aircraft shelter during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 22, 2021. Cope West 21 allowed U.S. service members access to new shared-use training areas and ranges, which enables units to meet air-to-air training requirements. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

