U.S. Air Force Capt. Spencer "Boca" Rhoton, 13th Fighter Squadron pilot, taxis from a partial aircraft shelter during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 22, 2021. Cope West 21 allowed U.S. service members access to new shared-use training areas and ranges, which enables units to meet air-to-air training requirements. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 23:10
|Photo ID:
|6724050
|VIRIN:
|210622-F-XL819-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|PEKANBARU, ID
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cope West 21: Training in the Tropics [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
