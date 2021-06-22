Cope West 21: Training in the Tropics

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlos Cardena, 13th Fighter Squadron crew chief, replaces a nose wheel on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. June 22, 2021. The United States is deepening cooperation across the Indo-Pacific to confront common threats, protect shared resources, and uphold sovereignty. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

