Cope West 21: Training in the Tropics

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlos Cardena, 13th Fighter Squadron crew chief, replaces a nose wheel on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. June 22, 2021. The United States is deepening cooperation across the Indo-Pacific to confront common threats, protect shared resources, and uphold sovereignty. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 23:10
|Photo ID:
|6724052
|VIRIN:
|210622-F-XL819-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|PEKANBARU, ID
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
