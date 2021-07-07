U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael King, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, marshals an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron during a hot pit refuelling on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 7, 2021. As a crew chief, King is responsible for performing special pre- and post-flight aircraft inspections to ensure pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 18:14
|Photo ID:
|6723915
|VIRIN:
|210707-F-XX992-1060
|Resolution:
|4270x2841
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 355th AMU conducts first hot pit refueling as an F-35 unit [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT