U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael King, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, marshals an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron during a hot pit refuelling on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 7, 2021. As a crew chief, King is responsible for performing special pre- and post-flight aircraft inspections to ensure pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 18:14 Photo ID: 6723915 VIRIN: 210707-F-XX992-1060 Resolution: 4270x2841 Size: 1.27 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 355th AMU conducts first hot pit refueling as an F-35 unit [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.