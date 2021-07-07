Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th AMU conducts first hot pit refueling as an F-35 unit [Image 2 of 4]

    355th AMU conducts first hot pit refueling as an F-35 unit

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing perform a hot pit refueling on an F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 7, 2021. Hot pit refueling saves time, manpower and equipment usage by refueling an active aircraft in between flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 18:14
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Hot pit refueling
    354th Fighter Wing
    354th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    355th Fighter Squadron
    356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    355th Aircraft Maintenance Unit

