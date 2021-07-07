355th AMU conducts first hot pit refueling as an F-35 unit

An F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron goes through a hot pit refueling on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 7, 2021. Hot pit refueling saves time, manpower and equipment usage by refueling an active aircraft in between flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

