355th AMU conducts first hot pit refueling as an F-35 unit

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing conduct a hot pit refueling on an F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 7, 2021. Maintainers assigned to the 355th and 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit worked alongside fuel specialists from the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron during this hot pit refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

Date Taken: 07.07.2021
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US