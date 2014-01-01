USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea

210706-N-JX361-1028 ARABIAN SEA (July 6, 2021) – Yeoman 3rd Class Samantha Slawnikowski, left, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class David Gormley sort mail in the hangar bay of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea, July 6. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady)

