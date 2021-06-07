Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 14]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Seaman Gray Gibson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210706-N-DW158-2009 ARABIAN SEA (July 6, 2021) – Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) receive supplies during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea, July 6. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

