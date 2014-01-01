Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 10 of 14]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.01.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jillian Grady 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210706-N-JX361-1023 ARABIAN SEA (July 6, 2021) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Carrie Knapp sorts mail in the hangar bay of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea, July 6. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2014
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Jillian Grady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    CVN 76
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    FAS

