210706-N-DW158-2021 ARABIAN SEA (July 6, 2021) – Cmdr. Monica Frey, supply officer, oversees Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as they receive supplies during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea, July 6. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 01:56 Photo ID: 6723019 VIRIN: 210706-N-DW158-2021 Resolution: 1703x2552 Size: 774.12 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 14 of 14], by SN Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.