RED HORSE Airmen expand Yokota’s airlift capability

Airman 1st Class Josiah Gomberg, background, 823rd RED HORSE Squadron pavement and construction equipment journeyman, levels wet concrete as part of a construction project to expand a flightline apron June 30, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Airmen assigned to the 823rd, 819th and 820th RED HORSE Squadrons, combined efforts to increase aircraft parking capabilities. The apron expansion is the first in an approximately four-year phased construction effort to enhance Yokota Air Base’s airlift mission and is the first 800th RED HORSE Group project within the U.S. Indo-Pacific.

