RED HORSE Airmen expand Yokota’s airlift capability

Airmen assigned to the 800th RED HORSE Group, level wet concrete as part of a construction project to expand a flightline apron June 30, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The construction project requires Airmen assigned to the 823rd, 819th and 820th RED HORSE Squadrons to pour approximately 7,300 cubic meters of concrete and pave 650 tons of asphalt in a construction effort to increase aircraft parking capabilities at Yokota Air Base. The apron expansion is the first in an approximately four-year phased construction effort to enhance Yokota Air Base’s airlift mission capabilities.

