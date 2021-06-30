Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED HORSE Airmen expand Yokota’s airlift capability [Image 4 of 13]

    RED HORSE Airmen expand Yokota’s airlift capability

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Riley Gervais, 823rd RED HORSE Squadron, pavement and construction equipment journeyman, inspects the quality of leveled wet concrete as part of a construction project to expand a flightline apron June 30, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The construction project is the first 800th RED HORSE Group project within the U.S. Indo-Pacific and is led by the 823rd RED HORSE Squadron with support from the 819th and 820th RED HORSE Squadrons. The apron expansion is the first in an approximately four-year phased construction effort to enhance Yokota Air Base’s airlift mission capabilities.

    RED HORSE Airmen expand Yokota&rsquo;s airlift capability

    PACAF
    RED HORSE
    823rd
    819th
    800th

