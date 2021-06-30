Senior Airman Kendall Allison, center, 819th RED HORSE Squadron structural journeyman, and Staff Sgt. Kelvin Grover, right, 823rd RED HORSE Squadron structural craftsman, lay down wet concrete as part of a construction project to expand a flightline apron June 30, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The construction project is the first 800th RED HORSE Group project within the U.S. Indo-Pacific and is led by the 823rd RED HORSE Squadron with support from the 819th and 820th RED HORSE Squadrons. The apron expansion is the first in an approximately four-year phased construction effort to enhance Yokota Air Base’s airlift mission capabilities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 22:56 Photo ID: 6722942 VIRIN: 210630-F-AD344-0309 Resolution: 5493x3667 Size: 13.04 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RED HORSE Airmen expand Yokota’s airlift capability [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.