Bunker gear sits staged just outside the bays of Fire Station 1 for a sunset photo, June 23, 2021 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The base has three stations strategically located to ensure a response time of 5 minutes or less when the call comes in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 16:19
|Photo ID:
|6722570
|VIRIN:
|210623-F-AV193-1164
|Resolution:
|5300x3538
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
WRIGHT-PATT AFTER DARK: Fire Department stands ready 24/7 to render aid
