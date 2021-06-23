Firefighters with the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department sit down for dinner inside Station 1, June 23, 2021, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The fire department is on call 24/7 all year and capable of responding anywhere on base within 5 minutes when a call for help comes in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 16:20 Photo ID: 6722552 VIRIN: 210623-F-AV193-1044 Resolution: 4657x3109 Size: 2.63 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wright-Patt After Dark: Fire Department stands ready 24/7 to render aid [Image 24 of 24], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.