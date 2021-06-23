Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patt After Dark: Fire Department stands ready 24/7 to render aid [Image 7 of 24]

    Wright-Patt After Dark: Fire Department stands ready 24/7 to render aid

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters with the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department sit down for dinner inside Station 1, June 23, 2021, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The fire department is on call 24/7 all year and capable of responding anywhere on base within 5 minutes when a call for help comes in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

