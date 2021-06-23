Wright-Patt After Dark: Fire Department stands ready 24/7 to render aid

Fire station 1 located in Area A of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is one of three stations on the base ready to respond to emergencies whenever they occur around the installation. The department is fully manned 24/7 all year to ensure they can respond to any call for help within 5 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 16:20
|Photo ID:
|6722556
|VIRIN:
|210623-F-AV193-1085
|Resolution:
|4264x2847
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
