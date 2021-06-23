A firefighter responds to a call for help, June 23, 2021 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The base has three stations strategically located to ensure a response time of 5 minutes or less when the call comes in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 16:19
|Photo ID:
|6722561
|VIRIN:
|210623-F-AV193-1109
|Resolution:
|4065x2714
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wright-Patt After Dark: Fire Department stands ready 24/7 to render aid [Image 24 of 24], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT