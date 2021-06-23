Bunker gear sits staged next to a fire truck belonging to the 788th Civil Engineer Fire Department inside the bays at Station 1, June 23, 2021, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The fire department is on call 24/7 all year and capable of responding anywhere on base within 5 minutes when a call for help comes in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)
|06.23.2021
|07.06.2021 16:20
|6722557
|210623-F-AV193-1065
|5092x3399
|3.72 MB
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|1
|0
This work, Wright-Patt After Dark: Fire Department stands ready 24/7 to render aid [Image 24 of 24], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
