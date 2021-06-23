Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patt After Dark: Fire Department stands ready 24/7 to render aid [Image 12 of 24]

    Wright-Patt After Dark: Fire Department stands ready 24/7 to render aid

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Bunker gear sits staged next to a fire truck belonging to the 788th Civil Engineer Fire Department inside the bays at Station 1, June 23, 2021, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The fire department is on call 24/7 all year and capable of responding anywhere on base within 5 minutes when a call for help comes in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 16:20
    Photo ID: 6722557
    VIRIN: 210623-F-AV193-1065
    Resolution: 5092x3399
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patt After Dark: Fire Department stands ready 24/7 to render aid [Image 24 of 24], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire Department
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    After Dark
    88th Air Base Wing
    788 CES

