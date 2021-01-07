Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RUNway FUNway [Image 6 of 7]

    RUNway FUNway

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Molly Jones, 86th Comptroller Squadron budget technician, crosses the finish line at a 5K run at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1, 2021. Members of 86th Airlift Wing squadrons and units from across Ramstein participated in the RUNway 5K run to increase their morale and enjoy one of the first large scale group runs of 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 14:31
    Photo ID: 6722303
    VIRIN: 210701-F-QS178-1205
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RUNway FUNway [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jocelyn Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe

