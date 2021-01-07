RUNway FUNway

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Molly Jones, 86th Comptroller Squadron budget technician, crosses the finish line at a 5K run at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1, 2021. Members of 86th Airlift Wing squadrons and units from across Ramstein participated in the RUNway 5K run to increase their morale and enjoy one of the first large scale group runs of 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford)

