    RUNway FUNway [Image 3 of 7]

    RUNway FUNway

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen run down the flightline at Ramstein Air base, Germany, July 1, 2021. Airmen from all squadrons in the 86th Airlift Wing participated in the RUNway 5K run to kick off the Fourth of July weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 14:32
    Photo ID: 6722282
    VIRIN: 210701-F-JM042-1136
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RUNway FUNway [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe

