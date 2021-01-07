U.S. Air Force Airmen run down the flightline at Ramstein Air base, Germany, July 1, 2021. Airmen from all squadrons in the 86th Airlift Wing participated in the RUNway 5K run to kick off the Fourth of July weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 14:32
|Photo ID:
|6722282
|VIRIN:
|210701-F-JM042-1136
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RUNway FUNway [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT