U.S. Air Force Airmen run down the flightline at Ramstein Air base, Germany, July 1, 2021. Airmen from all squadrons in the 86th Airlift Wing participated in the RUNway 5K run to kick off the Fourth of July weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 14:32 Photo ID: 6722282 VIRIN: 210701-F-JM042-1136 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.5 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RUNway FUNway [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.