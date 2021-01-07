RUNway FUNway

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Slater, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs Journeyman, participates in a run on the flightline at Ramstein Air base, Germany, July 1, 2021. Slater and hundreds of other Airmen participated in Ramstein’s first large-scale group run of 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
