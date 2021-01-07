RUNway FUNway

U.S. Air Force Airmen run past a pair of C-130 Hercules aircrafts during the RUNway 5K at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1, 2021. Every Squadron from the 86th Airlift Wing participated in the RUNway 5K as a way to promote a healthy and fit force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
