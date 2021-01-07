U.S. Air Force Airmen run toward the finish line of the RUNway 5K run at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1, 2021. Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing participated in the RUNway run in order to increase their physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 14:32 Photo ID: 6722283 VIRIN: 210701-F-JM042-1296 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.54 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RUNway FUNway [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.