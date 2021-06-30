U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Shawn Schulz, outgoing 52nd Comptroller Squadron commander (right), passes the guidon to Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, at the 52nd CPTS change of command ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 30, 2021. Throughout his time at Spangdahlem AB, Schulz increased the cost-of-living allowance for more than 5,000 personnel by more than 80%. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

