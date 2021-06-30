U.S. Air Force Maj. Lee Washington, incoming 52nd Comptroller Squadron commander, renders his first salute to the wing commander at the 52nd CPTS change of command ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, June 30, 2021. Washington assumed command of the 52nd CPTS from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shawn Schulz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

