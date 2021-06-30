U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander (left), passes the 52nd Comptroller Squadron guidon to Maj. Lee Washington, incoming 52nd CPTS commander, at the 52nd CPTS change of command ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, June 30, 2021. The commander of the comptroller squadron also is responsible for overseeing the Wing Staff Agencies, which encompasses many flights such as Command Post, Public Affairs and the base legal office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

