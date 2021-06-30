U.S. Air Force Maj. Lee Washington, the 52nd Comptroller Squadron commander, addresses the crowd at the 52nd CPTS change of command ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 30, 2021. The CPTS is responsible for the purchasing and financial allocation needs of the 52nd FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Date Taken: 06.30.2021
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE