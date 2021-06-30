Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd CPTS change of command

    52nd CPTS change of command

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shawn Schulz, outgoing 52nd Comptroller Squadron commander, renders a salute to the wing commander at the 52nd CPTS change of command ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 30, 2021. The commander of the comptroller squadron also is responsible for overseeing the Wing Staff Agencies, which encompasses many flights such as Command Post, Public Affairs and the base legal office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 08:58
    Photo ID: 6721752
    VIRIN: 210630-F-FW957-1105
    Resolution: 4665x3110
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
