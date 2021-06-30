U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shawn Schulz, outgoing 52nd Comptroller Squadron commander, renders a salute to the wing commander at the 52nd CPTS change of command ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 30, 2021. The commander of the comptroller squadron also is responsible for overseeing the Wing Staff Agencies, which encompasses many flights such as Command Post, Public Affairs and the base legal office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

