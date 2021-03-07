Independence Day rocks Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Two Humphreys community members spar with padded battle sticks during an independence day event hosted by the United States Army Garrison Humphreys Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program here, July 3. During the event, organizers put together numerous family-friendly rides, attractions, performances, and opportunities for the Humphreys community to enjoy, helping to bring the spirit of the 4th of July to Humphreys. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

