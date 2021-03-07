Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Independence Day rocks Humphreys [Image 5 of 5]

    Independence Day rocks Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Two Humphreys community members spar with padded battle sticks during an independence day event hosted by the United States Army Garrison Humphreys Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program here, July 3. During the event, organizers put together numerous family-friendly rides, attractions, performances, and opportunities for the Humphreys community to enjoy, helping to bring the spirit of the 4th of July to Humphreys. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    Korea
    Event
    Independence
    MWR
    Community
    Humphreys

