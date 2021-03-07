Independence Day rocks Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Community members from across Humphreys cheer on a performance during the Independence Day event hosted by United States Army Garrison Humphreys Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation here, July 3. Performers from across Humphreys and the greater community entertained Soldeirs, family members, and the community with various performances, helping to bring a sense of celebration and spirit to Humphreys in honor of American independence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

