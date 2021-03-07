CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - A young Humphreys community member waves an American flag during an Independence Day event hosted by the United States Army Garrison Humphreys Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program here, July 3. Volunteers from across Humphreys dedicated their time, effort, and manpower to help bring a bit of the July 4th heritage to Humphreys, ensuring that community members had an opportunity to celebrate the holiday with friends and family. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 01:43 Photo ID: 6721527 VIRIN: 210703-A-QF685-257 Resolution: 5890x3927 Size: 6.92 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Independence Day rocks Humphreys [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.