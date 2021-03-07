CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Students from the Burke Child and Youth Services' (CYS) Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills (SKIES), perform a ballet routine in front of the Humphreys community during the United States Army Garrison Humphreys Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation's (MWR) Independence Day event here, July 3. Soldiers, families and community members gathered together to celebrate the independence of the United States through family-friendly activities, performances, and food. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 01:43
|Photo ID:
|6721526
|VIRIN:
|210703-A-QF685-038
|Resolution:
|6687x4458
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Independence Day rocks Humphreys [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT