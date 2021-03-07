CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - a Soldier assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army, helps ensure that a young Humphreys community member is safe as he dismounts a military vehicle during the Independence Day event hosted by the United States Army Garrison Humphreys Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program here, July 3. Community members participated in family-friendly events and displays during the event, taking the opportunity to celebrate American independence with their friends and family. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 01:43
|Photo ID:
|6721528
|VIRIN:
|210703-A-QF685-544
|Resolution:
|5662x3775
|Size:
|8.57 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Independence Day rocks Humphreys [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT