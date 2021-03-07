Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Independence Day rocks Humphreys [Image 3 of 5]

    Independence Day rocks Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - a Soldier assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army, helps ensure that a young Humphreys community member is safe as he dismounts a military vehicle during the Independence Day event hosted by the United States Army Garrison Humphreys Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program here, July 3. Community members participated in family-friendly events and displays during the event, taking the opportunity to celebrate American independence with their friends and family. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    This work, Independence Day rocks Humphreys [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Event
    Independence
    MWR
    Community
    Humphreys

