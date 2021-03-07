Independence Day rocks Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - a Soldier assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army, helps ensure that a young Humphreys community member is safe as he dismounts a military vehicle during the Independence Day event hosted by the United States Army Garrison Humphreys Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program here, July 3. Community members participated in family-friendly events and displays during the event, taking the opportunity to celebrate American independence with their friends and family. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

