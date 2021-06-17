210617-N-LN075-1010 RED SEA (June 17, 2021) A close-in weapon system, attached to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts a Pre-action Aim Calibration (PAC) test in the Red Sea, June 17. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

