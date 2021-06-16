210616-N-OJ308-1052 RED SEA (June 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) overhaul a simulated fire during a general-quarters drill in the Red Sea, June 16. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.05.2021 02:27 Photo ID: 6720876 VIRIN: 210616-N-OJ308-1052 Resolution: 3050x4270 Size: 1014.04 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210616-N-OJ308-1052 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.