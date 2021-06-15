210617-N-WP865-1001 RED SEA (June 17, 2021) Sailors assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 perform maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Red Sea, June 17. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Anton Ekman)

