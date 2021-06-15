Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210617-N-WP865-1001 [Image 4 of 7]

    210617-N-WP865-1001

    RED SEA

    06.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210617-N-WP865-1001 RED SEA (June 17, 2021) Sailors assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 perform maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Red Sea, June 17. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Anton Ekman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 02:28
    Photo ID: 6720881
    VIRIN: 210617-N-WP865-1001
    Resolution: 5838x3284
    Size: 909.87 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210617-N-WP865-1001 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210616-N-LN075-3006
    210616-N-OJ308-1052
    210616-N-LN075-1056
    210617-N-WP865-1001
    210617-N-WP865-1003
    210617-N-LN075-1010
    210625-N-OJ308-2180

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    24th MEU
    PHIBRON-4
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    IWOARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT