210616-N-LN075-1056 RED SEA (June 16, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Samuel Wallace performs pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Red Sea, June 16. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

