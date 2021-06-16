210616-N-LN075-3006 RED SEA (June 16, 2021) An AV-8B Harrier jet attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (reinforced) takes off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Red Sea, June 16. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

