Army soldier bonds with Djiboutian locals

ARTA, Djibouti (June 30, 2021) – U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Sullivan from Branford, Conn. visits with Djiboutian children at Arta Range june 30, 2021. Sullivan shared three chem lights with the children, explaining how they worked. Sullivan and several of his Task Force Iron Gray teammates were leading Land Navigation training for Navy Sailors from Maritime Expeditionary Security Force Eleven (MSRON-11). Arta Range is a gun range and land navigation course used by allied forces based in Djibouti, including Americans based at Camp Lemonnier. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dereck X White)

