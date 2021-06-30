Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy

ARTA, Djibouti (June 30, 2021) – U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Diego Brito from Beacon Falls, Conn., center, and Staff Sgt. Jorge Medina from Newington, Conn. teach Land Navigation to U.S. Navy Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Zack Rodgers from Castle Rock, Calif, with Maritime Expeditionary Security Force Eleven (MSRON-11) at Arta Range on June 30, 2021. Brito and Medina, of Task Force iron Gray led Land Navigation to 12 Sailors from MSRON-11 in order to help them earn their Expeditionary Warfare Qualification. MSRON-11, based at Camp Lemonnier, uses Arta Range often for weapon qualifications and training evolutions. The small boat unit's mission is to provide coastal and harbor security in the Gulf of Tadjoura for visiting American vessels. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dereck X White)

