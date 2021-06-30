Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy [Image 2 of 5]

    Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy

    DJIBOUTI

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Spc. Dereck White 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    ARTA, Djibouti (June 30, 2021) – U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Diego Brito from Beacon Falls, Conn., center, and Staff Sgt. Jorge Medina from Newington, Conn. teach Land Navigation to U.S. Navy Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Zack Rodgers from Castle Rock, Calif, with Maritime Expeditionary Security Force Eleven (MSRON-11) at Arta Range on June 30, 2021. Brito and Medina, of Task Force iron Gray led Land Navigation to 12 Sailors from MSRON-11 in order to help them earn their Expeditionary Warfare Qualification. MSRON-11, based at Camp Lemonnier, uses Arta Range often for weapon qualifications and training evolutions. The small boat unit's mission is to provide coastal and harbor security in the Gulf of Tadjoura for visiting American vessels. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dereck X White)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.04.2021 08:18
    Photo ID: 6720375
    VIRIN: 210630-A-BV182-649
    Resolution: 3840x2636
    Size: 765.82 KB
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: BEACON FALLS, CT, US
    Hometown: CASTLE ROCK SPRINGS, CA, US
    Hometown: NEWINGTON, CT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Dereck White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

