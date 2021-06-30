ARTA, Djibouti (June 30, 2021) -- U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Taylor Dematti, left ,from Coopersburg ,Penn, and Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Hunter Roettger from Sierra Vista Ariz. prepare to shoot an azimuth with a compass as part of Land Navigation training taught by U.S. Army Task Force Iron Grey. 12 Sailors attached to Maritime Expeditionary Security Force Eleven, MSRON-11, practiced Land Navigation with the Army as part of their Expeditionary Warfare Qualification. MSRON-11, based at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, provides coastal and harbor security in the Gulf of Tadjoura for visiting American vessels. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dereck X White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.04.2021 08:43 Photo ID: 6720374 VIRIN: 210630-A-BV182-198 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.17 MB Location: DJ Hometown: COOPERSBURG, PA, US Hometown: SIERRA VISTA, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Dereck White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.