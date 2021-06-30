Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy [Image 1 of 5]

    Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy

    DJIBOUTI

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Spc. Dereck White 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    ARTA, Djibouti (June 30, 2021) -- U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Taylor Dematti, left ,from Coopersburg ,Penn, and Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Hunter Roettger from Sierra Vista Ariz. prepare to shoot an azimuth with a compass as part of Land Navigation training taught by U.S. Army Task Force Iron Grey. 12 Sailors attached to Maritime Expeditionary Security Force Eleven, MSRON-11, practiced Land Navigation with the Army as part of their Expeditionary Warfare Qualification. MSRON-11, based at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, provides coastal and harbor security in the Gulf of Tadjoura for visiting American vessels. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dereck X White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.04.2021 08:43
    Photo ID: 6720374
    VIRIN: 210630-A-BV182-198
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: COOPERSBURG, PA, US
    Hometown: SIERRA VISTA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    Army soldier bonds with Djiboutian locals

