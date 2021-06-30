Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy

ARTA, Djibouti (June 30, 2021) – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Smith from Southington, Conn. teaches Navy Sailors from Maritime Expeditionary Security Force Eleven (MSRON-11) to plot points and determine azimuths on a map during Land Navigation training at Arta Range on June 30, 2021. U.S. Army Task Force Iron Gray led the training for the Sailors, who are studying for their Expeditionary Warfare qualification. MSRON-11, part of Task Group 68.6, based at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, provides coastal port and harbor security in the Gulf of Tadjoura. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dereck X White)

