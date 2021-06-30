Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy [Image 3 of 5]

    Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy

    DJIBOUTI

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Spc. Dereck White 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    ARTA, Djibouti (June 30, 2021) – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Smith from Southington, Conn. teaches Navy Sailors from Maritime Expeditionary Security Force Eleven (MSRON-11) to plot points and determine azimuths on a map during Land Navigation training at Arta Range on June 30, 2021. U.S. Army Task Force Iron Gray led the training for the Sailors, who are studying for their Expeditionary Warfare qualification. MSRON-11, part of Task Group 68.6, based at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, provides coastal port and harbor security in the Gulf of Tadjoura. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dereck X White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.04.2021 08:36
    Photo ID: 6720376
    VIRIN: 210630-A-BV182-348
    Resolution: 4540x2956
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: SOUTHINGTON, CT, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Dereck White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy
    Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy
    Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy
    Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy
    Army soldier bonds with Djiboutian locals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MSRON11 #Taskforce Iron Grey #Land Navigation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT