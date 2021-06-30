ARTA, Djibouti (June 30, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors with Maritime Expeditionary Security Force Eleven (MSRON-11) determine their pace count in the rugged Djiboutian landscape during a Land Navigation course taught by U.S. Army Task Force Iron Gray. 12 MSRON-11 Sailors practiced Land Navigation with the Army as part of studying for their Expeditionary Warfare Qualification. MSRON-11, part of Task Group 68.6, based at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, provides coastal port and harbor security in the Gulf of Tadjoura. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dereck X White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.04.2021 08:39 Photo ID: 6720377 VIRIN: 210630-A-BV182-419 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 964.18 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army teaches Land Navigation to Navy [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Dereck White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.