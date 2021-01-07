Putting on Water Weight

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan Burgess, a native of Burlington, N.C. and a landing support specialist with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, guides Lance Cpl. Juaquin Garcia-Batiste, a native of Oheida Indian Reservation and a heavy equipment operator with 2d Landing Support Battalion, 2d Marine Logistics Group, in lifting and transporting pallets of water bottles during Exercise Sea Breeze 21 in a nondisclosed location on July 1, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze 21 is an annual event that not only brings together military units from several countries, but also units within 2d Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

