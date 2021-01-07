That Time of the Month

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Travis Bird, the commanding officer of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, speaks to the company after a promotion ceremony during Exercise Sea Breeze 21 in a nondisclosed location on July 1, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is an annual event that brings together military units from several countries, and within 2d Marine Expeditionary Force, to enhance each other’s warfighting capabilities and build strong relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

