An OshKosh MMV3 IM NOT SURE OF THE REST OF THE NAME is used to transport pallets of water during Exercise Sea Breeze 21 in a nondisclosed location on July 1, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze 21 is an annual event that not only brings together military units from several countries, but also units within 2d Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.03.2021 10:47 Photo ID: 6720067 VIRIN: 210701-M-JQ356-1142 Resolution: 4786x3191 Size: 8.46 MB Location: OLESHKY SANDS, UA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Putting on Water Weight [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.