    Putting on Water Weight [Image 13 of 13]

    Putting on Water Weight

    OLESHKY SANDS, UKRAINE

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Pallets of water bottles are transported and staged during Exercise Sea Breeze 21 in a nondisclosed location on July 1, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze 21 is an annual event that not only brings together military units from several countries, but also units within 2d Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.03.2021 10:47
    Photo ID: 6720070
    VIRIN: 210701-M-JQ356-1126
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.07 MB
    Location: OLESHKY SANDS, UA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Putting on Water Weight [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

