CATALIST Class 001-2021 attends leadership training in Gettysburg

The grave stone of Private George Nixon at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pa., June 25, 2021. Nixon served in Company B, 73rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry. During the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg, he was wounded in the right hip and side during fighting with Confederates, and lay in the no-man's land. That night, Private Richard Enderlin crawled into no-man's land to rescue Nixon, which saw Enderlin awarded a Medal of Honor 34 years later. Despite his rescue, Nixon passed away a week later. His great-grandson, Richard Millhouse Nixon, would become the 37th President of the United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

