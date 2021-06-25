Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATALIST Class 001-2021 attends leadership training in Gettysburg [Image 19 of 21]

    CATALIST Class 001-2021 attends leadership training in Gettysburg

    GETTYSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    The grave stone of Private George Nixon at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pa., June 25, 2021. Nixon served in Company B, 73rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry. During the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg, he was wounded in the right hip and side during fighting with Confederates, and lay in the no-man's land. That night, Private Richard Enderlin crawled into no-man's land to rescue Nixon, which saw Enderlin awarded a Medal of Honor 34 years later. Despite his rescue, Nixon passed away a week later. His great-grandson, Richard Millhouse Nixon, would become the 37th President of the United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Gettysburg
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    Leadership Training
    CATALIST

