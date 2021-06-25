Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATALIST Class 001-2021 attends leadership training in Gettysburg [Image 10 of 21]

    CATALIST Class 001-2021 attends leadership training in Gettysburg

    GETTYSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Fran Feyock, a Licensed Battlefield Guide, speaks with New Jersey National Guard CATALIST Class 001-2021 Airmen and Soldiers at Gettysburg National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pa., June 25, 2021. CATALIST, which stands for Cultivating Agile and Transformational Air Guard Leaders through Inspiring and Structured Training, includes officer and enlisted guardsmen from the 108th Wing, the 177th Fighter Wing, and four representatives from the New Jersey Army National Guard and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. The leadership training in Gettysburg took the guardsmen from the classroom, learning about the history of the Civil War, to the battlefield, where licensed guides led them through important moments in U.S. history. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATALIST Class 001-2021 attends leadership training in Gettysburg [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Gettysburg
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    Leadership Training
    CATALIST

